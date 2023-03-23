ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Josh Laryea didn't rape Mzbel, I regret playing part in the allegation - Afia Schwarzenegger

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has smeared a wild allegation against Mzbel over the 2017 Josh Laryea scandal.

Afia Schwar Tv Africa
Afia Schwar Tv Africa

During that year, the '16 years' singer claimed that the Gospel minister and former ICGC pastor, Rev. Josh Laryea, sexually assaulted her whilst she was a member of the church he oversees.

Recommended articles

Following the claims, Rev. Josh Laryea was suspended from the ICGC church and that saw Afia Schwarzenegger and her then-best friend, Mzbel, taking to social media to jubilate.

Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger
Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger ece-auto-gen

However, the social media commentator now says she regrets her actions. In a new revelation, Afia claims that the rape allegation against the ‘emre sesa’ hitmaker was false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mzbel lied! Josh Laryea never raped her and I have asked God for forgiveness. Any day the man brings the case up, I will defend him. When Mzbel was attending ICGC, the members were scared of her and didn’t want to accept her. All the men in Mzbel’s life abandoned her and she later resorted to joining a church to find solace," she said.

She joined ICGC and Josh Laryea became her godfather. One year later, she accused him of rape. I know the man has been hoping for redemption and the redemption is today. The name clearing is now,” Afia concluded in aTik Tok live video.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KKD

GBC confirms taking off KKD from GTV screens, states reasons in press statement

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

I won't marry again - Christiana Awuni vows, says her 2nd husband was controlling her life

KiDi

KiDi is not down with stroke, Richie Mensah breaks silence on viral report

Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Big buttocks and breasts should not be any man's priority unless he's not serious - Charlotte Oduro