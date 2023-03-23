Josh Laryea didn't rape Mzbel, I regret playing part in the allegation - Afia Schwarzenegger

Following the claims, Rev. Josh Laryea was suspended from the ICGC church and that saw Afia Schwarzenegger and her then-best friend, Mzbel, taking to social media to jubilate.

However, the social media commentator now says she regrets her actions. In a new revelation, Afia claims that the rape allegation against the ‘emre sesa’ hitmaker was false.

“Mzbel lied! Josh Laryea never raped her and I have asked God for forgiveness. Any day the man brings the case up, I will defend him. When Mzbel was attending ICGC, the members were scared of her and didn’t want to accept her. All the men in Mzbel’s life abandoned her and she later resorted to joining a church to find solace," she said.