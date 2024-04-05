Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has announced April 9 as the scheduled date for delivering judgment in the case involving the convicted cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky.
Judge sends guilty and convicted Bob Risky back to EFCC custody to await sentencing
Bob Risky's predicament continues as a Judge has sent him back to custody over his arrest for abusing Naira notes.
Following Bobrisky's earlier plea of guilty to the four charges related to Naira Abuse, the court dismissed the fifth and sixth charges on money laundering allegations.
In a significant decision, Justice Awogboro ruled that Bobrisky should be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until the date of judgment.
The announcement comes as a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings against Bobrisky, whose case has garnered widespread attention due to its high-profile nature. As the court prepares to deliver its verdict, all eyes are on April 9 for the outcome of this closely watched trial.
Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was arrested a few days ago after he allgedly abused and mutilated banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos.
