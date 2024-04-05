Judge sends guilty and convicted Bob Risky back to EFCC custody to await sentencing

Following Bobrisky's earlier plea of guilty to the four charges related to Naira Abuse, the court dismissed the fifth and sixth charges on money laundering allegations.

In a significant decision, Justice Awogboro ruled that Bobrisky should be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until the date of judgment.

The announcement comes as a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings against Bobrisky, whose case has garnered widespread attention due to its high-profile nature. As the court prepares to deliver its verdict, all eyes are on April 9 for the outcome of this closely watched trial.