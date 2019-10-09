After sadly parting ways with her management, the singer, born Grace Kaakie Ocansey, has shunned music for a few years now to focus on her education and that has paid off accordingly.

Kaakie has graduated from the Anglia University in London, a school ranked within the top 350 universities in the world and ranked 41st in the UK by the Times Higher Education World. Excited Kaakie has shared photos from her graduation day on social media.

READ ALSO: Women who rub shoulders with men won't make it in life - Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro

In her post, she wrote “First I want to say a big thank u to God who made this happen and gave me the strength to start and finish. Second I want to thank my beautiful strong willing “go for it girl” mother who gave me all the support to be who I am today. The woman I am today, I owe it all to you. I love you deeply. To my one and only Sugar, when the going got tough. For bringing out the best in me. This isn’t just my win. But ours.”

Kaakie

The "Too Much" added that “I could not and would not have made it without you all. And to everyone else who helped at every stage.. ur support,ur prayer, ur shoulders, ur strength. You know yourselves and am grateful to God for you and all the input in my life. Cheers I Came… I saw… I cried.. I suffered… but I MADE IT. And you can too. My beautiful stole from @kentefactory #Dont give up #Nothing good comes easy! #its definitely worth it! # OnlyGod."

See photos from her graduation in the post below.