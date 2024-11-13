ADVERTISEMENT
Kalybos opens up on why he ended his five-year relationship(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedian Richard Owusu Ansah, popularly known as Kalybos, shared the personal journey that led him to call off his engagement with longtime girlfriend, Frimpongmaa.

During discussion on the Girls Aloud podcast, Kalybos revealed that his decision stemmed from a moment of self-reflection where he realised that marriage might not align with his life goals, despite years spent together.

Kalybos emphasised that personal growth and self-reflection have been crucial in shaping his outlook on relationships.

He noted, “You have to assess yourself and make decisions that will be right for you." Through introspection, he came to understand that his bond with Frimpongmaa, though cherished, might not be the path meant for him. He underscored the importance of compatibility with one’s ideals, particularly in a commitment as enduring as marriage.

Drawing from his experience, Kalybos reflected on the common "red flags" he observed. He spoke openly about how these signs, often ignored in long-term relationships, serve as essential warnings.

“Many people invest years in relationships,” he said, “often encouraged by family or the simple time spent together. But these things alone shouldn’t be the reason to commit.”

Kalybos also highlighted cases he’s come across in counseling, where couples who had been together for years ended up divorcing shortly after marriage.

He emphasised that longevity doesn’t guarantee compatibility. He believes that ignoring red flags or compromising on fundamental values in favour of familiarity often leads to hasty, regrettable decisions.

Kalybos' relationship remarks has sparked conversations around the importance of aligning relationships with life goals, challenging societal pressures, and prioritising personal fulfillment over conventional expectations.

On November 11, 2023, actor Kalybos married Antwiwaa, marking a new chapter in his life. During the podcast, he admitted that his wife’s financial stability played a role in his choice

