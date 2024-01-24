The Ghanaian actor is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who decided to use their influence to support the NPP in the previous Ghanaian General elections.
I campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP just because of Free SHS - Kalyboss
Kalybos is shying away from supporting the NPP government as he noe says he only campaigned for the party and Nana Addo because of the Free SHS policy.
Recommended articles
Despite his campaign in 2020 that the NPP is the best party to rule Ghana, Kalybos now says that he was campaigning for the party only because of the party's Free SHS policy championed by the Nana Addo led administration.
Though even extending his support for the party to campaign against his colleague, John Dumelo, Kalybos in an interview with TV3 said “My aim of supporting the New Patriotic Party was because of their Free SHS policy."
He explains that "Ever since the policy was implemented, I could actually save. That was my point of view. I didn’t go in for any other campaign, so when that was implemented, I had to be selfish for once.”
Justifying his association with the NPP, he said “When you become the breadwinner, there are a lot of responsibilities. I had to get my uncle’s support through university and the burden becomes 10 times on you. But with free SHS, I have saved a lot of money."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh