I campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP just because of Free SHS - Kalyboss

Despite his campaign in 2020 that the NPP is the best party to rule Ghana, Kalybos now says that he was campaigning for the party only because of the party's Free SHS policy championed by the Nana Addo led administration.

Actors Campaign against John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Though even extending his support for the party to campaign against his colleague, John Dumelo, Kalybos in an interview with TV3 said “My aim of supporting the New Patriotic Party was because of their Free SHS policy."

He explains that "Ever since the policy was implemented, I could actually save. That was my point of view. I didn’t go in for any other campaign, so when that was implemented, I had to be selfish for once.”