As part of her 3-day official state visit, the U.S. Vice President toured some creative centres and studios in Accra.
Kamala Harris meets Idris Elba, Black Sherif as if she tours Accra's creative studios
H.E Kamala Harris is exploring her visit to Ghana and she is not leaving the Ghanaian creative industry behind.
Photos and videos from the tour shows that Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was spotted among celebrities and other dignitaries who accompanied the American Vice President when she visited the Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young creatives at the Freedom Skatepark in Accra.
Iconic Ghanaian-American actor, Idris Elba, has also been spotted with Kamala Harris during her tour with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Baaba J, Ria Boss, Moses Sumney, and others.
In some of the pictures making rounds on the internet, Kamala Harris was seen interacting with the celebrities as they were taken on a tour around the edifice.
Before this, they embarked on a ‘meet and greet’ interaction with the cast of the popular YOLO TV series, which features the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annang and many others.
Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana is part of her weeklong trip to Africa, as part of concerted efforts to deepen America's relationship with some countries on the continent.
The trip to Africa by the US vice president kicked off on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her arrival in Ghana. She is scheduled to spend three days in Ghana before leaving for Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.
