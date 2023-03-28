Photos and videos from the tour shows that Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was spotted among celebrities and other dignitaries who accompanied the American Vice President when she visited the Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young creatives at the Freedom Skatepark in Accra.

Kamala Harris meets Idris Elba, Black Sherif as if she tours Accra's creative studios Pulse Ghana

Iconic Ghanaian-American actor, Idris Elba, has also been spotted with Kamala Harris during her tour with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Baaba J, Ria Boss, Moses Sumney, and others.

In some of the pictures making rounds on the internet, Kamala Harris was seen interacting with the celebrities as they were taken on a tour around the edifice.

Before this, they embarked on a ‘meet and greet’ interaction with the cast of the popular YOLO TV series, which features the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annang and many others.

Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana is part of her weeklong trip to Africa, as part of concerted efforts to deepen America's relationship with some countries on the continent.