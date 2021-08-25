Kanye West files documents to officially change his name

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old rapper is looking to change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. The name isn't new, Kanye has been going by it for years now as his nickname.

"The documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, show West listed "personal reasons" as his explanation for changing his name," the website reports. The name change has not yet been approved but that is expected to happen soon.

There are a lot of changes going on in Kanye's life at the moment. Last year, he was named as a billionaire by Forbes. He rededicated himself to the worship of God, formed his church and dropped a Gospel album, 'Jesus Is King" released in 2019.

A few months ago, it was reported that he sextupled his net worth with his clothing and sneakers business as it was controversially reported that his net worth is now 6.6 billion - a claim that Forbes has challenged.

Apart from contesting as U.S president in the 2020 elections, Kim Kardashian also filed for divorce from him. The two are said to be amicably going through the process to separate after more than six years of marriage with 4 kids together.