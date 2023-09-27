In an earlier Tweet, the singer slammed Mr Okraku-Mantey for going off the radar since he became a Deputy Minister.
Okraku Mantey has been 'awfully silent' since he assumed office– Kelvynboy wonders
Afrobeats and highlife musician, Kelvyn Boy, has criticized Deputy Minister for Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, suggesting that he should not have accepted the position if he couldn't effectively advocate for the creative arts sector.
He tweeted: “Ok so now to Creative Arts. Where Mark Okraku-Mantey dey? Since he became Dep. Minister for our space, he’s grown awfully silent. For an outspoken, extrovert like Mark, I’m a bit surprised. What really dey go on?!”
But a fan tried defending Mark by replying, “Kelvynboy, he is a deputy minister and he can’t do anything. Even if he wants to bring up something to help the creative industry, it’ll have to go through channels first. What if they disagree? Deputy ministers don’t really do any work.”
Mark Okraku Mantey, has served as Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal's deputy since 2021. Prior, he was the President of the Creative Arts Council (2017).
Mantey has worked as a disk jockey (DJ), radio and TV executive, record producer and is also the founder and CEO of Slip Mark Entertainment.
In times past, the opinionated 49-year-old clashed with several creative arts personalities of like personality and otherwise; Blakk Rasta, Shatta Wale, Bullgod, etc, on matters regarding the creative arts industry and matters therein.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh