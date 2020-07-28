A few days ago, the vociferous MP disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he even spent about GH200,000 to treat himself and his family. Asked why he kept his COVID-19 status, he said it is because of Bishop Obinim.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he said "if it had come out that I’m COVID-positive, the likes of Obinim would have said that they prophesied it" and added that " I want to prove to everybody that you can fall sick and recover without going to any pastor.”

Narrating how he managed the life-threatening virus before recovering, he said "I was really scared that I will die but a doctor took care of me and now I am well. I didn’t go to any pastor because they don’t have a cure!".