Sarkodie can’t speak against NPP because, they're feeding his family - Kevin Taylor

Taylor also suggested that Sarkodie is well aware of the corruption and wrongdoing in the country but has chosen to remain silent.

Kevin Taylor's comments came in response to Sarkodie's tweet regarding the brutal treatment of peaceful protesters by the Ghana Police Service. Sarkodie's tweet, which offered mild criticism of the government, was met with criticism from netizens who accused him of hypocrisy.

As previously reported, a protest called "Occupy Julorbi House," held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, resulted in the police arresting protesters and using force, including against journalist Bridget Otoo.

In response to these events, numerous celebrities, including Sarkodie, have condemned the police and the government for their harsh response to what was essentially a peaceful protest.