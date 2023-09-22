Taylor claimed that the NPP government aided Sarkodie in smuggling drugs through Kotoka Airport, resulting in his name being placed on a watchlist.
Sarkodie can’t speak against NPP because, they're feeding his family - Kevin Taylor
Kevin Taylor has alleged that Sarkodie is hesitant to criticize the current government due to his family's financial dependence on it.
Taylor also suggested that Sarkodie is well aware of the corruption and wrongdoing in the country but has chosen to remain silent.
Kevin Taylor's comments came in response to Sarkodie's tweet regarding the brutal treatment of peaceful protesters by the Ghana Police Service. Sarkodie's tweet, which offered mild criticism of the government, was met with criticism from netizens who accused him of hypocrisy.
As previously reported, a protest called "Occupy Julorbi House," held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, resulted in the police arresting protesters and using force, including against journalist Bridget Otoo.
In response to these events, numerous celebrities, including Sarkodie, have condemned the police and the government for their harsh response to what was essentially a peaceful protest.
Sarkodie's post, which read, "You can only be scared of a peaceful protest when you know you deserve otherwise," was met with criticism on social media, with some users suggesting he would have been more outspoken if the NDC were in power.
