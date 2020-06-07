The Ghanaian singer last year revealed that he is a father to a 3-year-old boy named Zane. The news came as a shock to his fans because until then, he has never spoken publicly about being a father before.

Ever since that, KiDi has now shown off his son once again. He shared of them enjoying and a daddy and son time at home with his new “Say Cheese” song playing in the background to the video.

The 26-year-old who fathered his son at the age of 23, captioned the post “Sunday funday featuring my boss, Zane #SayCheeseChallenge” and after 50 minutes of the video hitting his Instagram page, it has gathered over 24,000 views with more than 200 comments from fans who can’t seize talking about his son’s cuteness.

KiDi and his son

Watch the video below, which got Kuami Eugene calling him “Dada Boat ”with Denta Amoateng saying that "What a cutie" with a fan, @stephanie.peprah_ emphasizing that "OMG this is soo cute .... he’s growing so big".