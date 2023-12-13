What is the reason for selling people bad fuel? - KiDi laments

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kidi expressed dismay at the increasing instances of engine and car parts damage due to poor-quality fuel being dispensed at the pumps.
Ghanaian music sensation Kidi has joined the chorus of concern regarding the sale of substandard fuel in the country and its detrimental impact on consumers' vehicles.
He called for urgent action to address the issue and questioned why such subpar fuel was being sold, asking for an explanation.
“This bad fuel ruining engines and plugs is becoming a serious pandemic. Something needs to be done ASAP. Why are you selling people bad fuel ????? What is the reason?” he said.
In November, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) raised alarms about a growing number of complaints from car owners, particularly those using gasoline, about issues related to fuel quality.
Drivers reported problems like delayed acceleration, challenging gear changes, and plug misfiring, leading to diminished engine performance. Preliminary investigations suggested a potential high manganese content in the fuel.
In December, users on the X platform continued to voice concerns about the damaging effects of elevated manganese levels in fuel sold at pumps in Ghana.
They provided evidence of spark plug damage and urged for strict measures and identification of oil marketing companies selling fuel with excessive manganese levels. Even the Consul of Italy to Ghana reported similar issues with his brand-new car.
COPEC has consistently threatened legal action against the National Petroleum Authority if the matter is not promptly addressed, emphasizing the crucial need to uphold standards for petroleum products.
