KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ debuts on Billboard chart

The Ghanaian song and the Mongolian track are the only new songs on the chart, therefore, it is expected that in the coming weeks, they may climb to a higher spot on the chart.

Though this is a great feat for the 'Golden Boy' singer, it doesn't come as a shock because 'Touch It' has already been competing for the top spot with other songs on music charts in other countries like Honduras, United Arab Emirates, Panama, Netherlands and New Zealand.

Apart from KiDi's 'Golden Boy' album topping charts in 9 other countries. The 'Touch It' song has sparked a global trend on TikTok.

A few days ago, a popular Hindi movie actress, Farah Khan Kunder, shared a video of her colleague Indian actors who decided to give us the Bollywood version of the 'Touch It' Challenge.

Farah Khan Kunder, 56, who is well known as an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer and choreographer who works predominantly in Hindi films, posted the video on her 2.7 million followers Instagram page with the caption "#friendsreunion".

KiDI has acknowledged the love his song is receiving in Asia. He reposted the video with the caption "Bruh, Touch it is now in India 🇮🇳 Bollywood way 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Grace 🙏🏼".

Before this, KiDi marked milestones the song has hit on TikTok. Over one million videos of people dancing to 'Touch It' have been uploaded on the video-sharing app with a record of over one hundred and six million views of the videos on the platform.