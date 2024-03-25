Despite acknowledging West's status as "the best rapper of all time" and "the richest black man in America," Kardashian cited his lacking character as the primary factor leading to their split.
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has disclosed the reason behind her infamous divorce from the controversial billionaire rapper, Kanye West.
During a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian candidly expressed, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.”
The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was officially finalized on November 29, 2022. According to legal documents, the former couple shares joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
The union between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was one of the most high-profile relationships in the entertainment industry. The two celebrities tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 24, 2014, in Florence, Italy, marking the culmination of a highly publicized courtship.
Throughout their marriage, Kanye West, a groundbreaking rapper, and Kim Kardashian, a reality television star turned business mogul, often made headlines with their extravagant lifestyle, fashion choices, and public appearances. Together, they became one of the most talked-about power couples in the media.
During their time together, West and Kardashian welcomed four children into their family: North, born in 2013; Saint, born in 2015; Chicago, born via surrogacy in 2018; and Psalm, also born via surrogacy in 2019. The couple's journey into parenthood was closely followed by fans and the media, with glimpses into their family life shared through social media and their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
