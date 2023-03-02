Shugatiti in an interview stated that despite having had intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her cum.
King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her
American adult movie star King Nasir has extended a hand of help to Ghanaian actress Shugatiti to help her experience orgasm after she revealed that despite having a powerful libido, she has never had an orgasm.
According to her, she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.
Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.
"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.
"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.
"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.
"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.
Reacting to Shuggatiti’s revelation, the adult porn star took to Twitter to send her an invitation to help her experience orgasm.
He wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.
King Nasir is a popular American pornstar, who is known for dancing while filming his videos.
