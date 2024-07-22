KK Fosu under fire for ignoring funeral of John Claude

The accident, which resulted in the death of John Claude, left many in shock and mourning. As the publicist for KK Fosu and Bless, John was an integral part of their team, making their absence from his funeral and one-week commemoration particularly striking.

John Claude Tamakloe Pulse Ghana

Eric Toscar, an A&R representative with Lynx Entertainment, voiced his concerns on social media, criticising the artists for their absence and lack of communication with the bereaved family.

"The very people John Claude was on the road with and lost his life with didn’t show up at his funeral. They didn’t show up at his one-week commemoration, not even a phone call to the bereaved family. Last Friday taught me a big lesson in life. KK Fosu and Bless, I’m very disappointed in both of you," Toscar wrote.

His post sparked a wave of comments, with many expressing shock and disbelief over the artists' apparent neglect. The incident has raised questions about the responsibilities and obligations of public figures towards their team members and the ethical considerations in times of tragedy.

The absence of KK Fosu and Bless at John Claude's funeral rites has cast a shadow over their reputations, highlighting the importance of showing support and solidarity in difficult times. As public figures, their actions are closely watched and scrutinised, making their presence at such events not just a personal obligation, but a public expectation.