Blogger loses life in accident with KK Fosu and Bless

John Claude Tamakloe, who was accompanying Bless as his videographer, tragically lost his life instantly due to the impact of the crash.

According to the car's driver, Nana Obiri Yeboah, their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz that was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

"We moved to the shoulder of the road to allow the errant driver to pass, but he ended up crashing into our car," explained Nana Obiri Yeboah in an interview with MzGee, recounting the moments after regaining consciousness.

"The three passengers had already been rushed to Apam Hospital when I regained consciousness. After securing our belongings, I quickly made my way to the hospital."

"KK and Bless suffered broken legs, with Bless's injury being more severe. Unfortunately, the other passenger, an aide to Bless, passed away on the spot," he added.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, highlighting the risks and unpredictability of road travel.