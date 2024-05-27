ADVERTISEMENT
Blogger loses life in accident with KK Fosu and Bless

Dorcas Agambila

The tragic car crash involving renowned Highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless on the Accra-Apam highway has claimed the life of blogger and publicist John Claude Tamakloe.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 25th May 2024, as the group was on their way to perform at a wedding.

John Claude Tamakloe, who was accompanying Bless as his videographer, tragically lost his life instantly due to the impact of the crash.

According to the car's driver, Nana Obiri Yeboah, their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz that was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

"We moved to the shoulder of the road to allow the errant driver to pass, but he ended up crashing into our car," explained Nana Obiri Yeboah in an interview with MzGee, recounting the moments after regaining consciousness.

"The three passengers had already been rushed to Apam Hospital when I regained consciousness. After securing our belongings, I quickly made my way to the hospital."

"KK and Bless suffered broken legs, with Bless's injury being more severe. Unfortunately, the other passenger, an aide to Bless, passed away on the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, KK Fosu and Bless sustained serious injuries in the accident, both suffering broken legs. KK Fosu, in particular, has endured a severe injury to his leg.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, highlighting the risks and unpredictability of road travel.

The loss of John Claude Tamakloe is deeply felt, and the injuries sustained by KK Fosu and Bless mark a significant impact on their personal lives and careers.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

