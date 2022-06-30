The Ghanaian highlife legend disclosed this during a radio conversation on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty. “I want to assist my nation. My political ambition began three years ago, and I believe the voters will support me,” he said.
K.K Fosu officially ventures into politics; announces intention to contest as MP in 2024
KK Fosu has announced his political ambition to contest in the 2024 elections as a Member of Parliament.
However, K.K Fosu kept his political affiliation secret during the interview. According to the "Anadwo ye de" singer, he has set a time to retire from music and focus on his ambition to become a Ghanaian lawmaker.
“After my singing career, I’d want to serve in the legislature. I would not want to be performing at age 60. I must advocate for the disadvantaged. Given that I consider them, why wouldn’t they vote for me?. I am not playing,” he emphasized.
During a similar interview on CTV, K.K Fosu said he will contest for the Akuapem North constituency seat. He added that he will prioritize agriculture.
"Let's go back to agriculture. I always want to advocate when it comes to agriculture. I want us to go back to agriculture and create more jobs there for the youth. I want us to build agriculture for it to become attractive for the youth," he said.
Talking about which party's ticket he will contest on, he said "I'm going as an independent candidate. You see, I'm a person who is loved by everyone. Whether it's the NDC, NPP, CPP, you name it; everyone loves me".
He further explained that "the other thing with such established parties is that you'd need to join them and serve for a while before you can contest and they'd even tell you there's a long line of possible candidates to be considered before you. I'm not ready for that."
