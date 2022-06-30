K.K Fosu officially ventures into politics; announces intention to contest as MP in 2024

However, K.K Fosu kept his political affiliation secret during the interview. According to the "Anadwo ye de" singer, he has set a time to retire from music and focus on his ambition to become a Ghanaian lawmaker.

“After my singing career, I’d want to serve in the legislature. I would not want to be performing at age 60. I must advocate for the disadvantaged. Given that I consider them, why wouldn’t they vote for me?. I am not playing,” he emphasized.

Pulse Ghana

During a similar interview on CTV, K.K Fosu said he will contest for the Akuapem North constituency seat. He added that he will prioritize agriculture.

"Let's go back to agriculture. I always want to advocate when it comes to agriculture. I want us to go back to agriculture and create more jobs there for the youth. I want us to build agriculture for it to become attractive for the youth," he said.

Talking about which party's ticket he will contest on, he said "I'm going as an independent candidate. You see, I'm a person who is loved by everyone. Whether it's the NDC, NPP, CPP, you name it; everyone loves me".