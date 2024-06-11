ADVERTISEMENT
Daddy Lumba has never done well on stage – KOD

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has joined the conversation about the attributes of great musical performances.

Lumba X KOD
Lumba X KOD

While acknowledging that artists need to hone their stagecraft, he suggests that not every artist is suited for live performances.

During a discussion on ‘Mastering the Art of Musical Performance’ on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, KOD cited legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba as an example of a great musician who has always faced challenges with live performances.

Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba Pulse Ghana

"We should realise that it is not all our musicians who are supposed to be on stage for live performances. You could be an amazing singer in the booth, releasing countless hit tracks in your lifetime, but you are probably not meant to be on stage.

Lumba is a great musician. The guy has probably the biggest repertoire in the whole of Ghana, but he has never done well on stage before. Lumba has never had a good day on stage,” KOD told host Kwame Dadzie.

KOD
KOD Pulse Ghana

Explaining further, KOD shared his personal experience of living with Lumba, observing that the musician wouldn’t engage in preparatory activities ahead of performances.

“He wouldn’t get on the road to go run ahead of an event. He wouldn’t go for rehearsals, probably not even sound-check,” he noted.

Daddy Lumba is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician and has about 34 albums to his name. Born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, he is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time.

