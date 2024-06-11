Daddy Lumba has never done well on stage – KOD

During a discussion on ‘Mastering the Art of Musical Performance’ on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, KOD cited legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba as an example of a great musician who has always faced challenges with live performances.

"We should realise that it is not all our musicians who are supposed to be on stage for live performances. You could be an amazing singer in the booth, releasing countless hit tracks in your lifetime, but you are probably not meant to be on stage.

Lumba is a great musician. The guy has probably the biggest repertoire in the whole of Ghana, but he has never done well on stage before. Lumba has never had a good day on stage,” KOD told host Kwame Dadzie.

Explaining further, KOD shared his personal experience of living with Lumba, observing that the musician wouldn’t engage in preparatory activities ahead of performances.

“He wouldn’t get on the road to go run ahead of an event. He wouldn’t go for rehearsals, probably not even sound-check,” he noted.

Daddy Lumba is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician and has about 34 albums to his name. Born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, he is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time.