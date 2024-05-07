'We started the work well...' Nana Acheampong explains why Lumba Brothers split up

In a May 4, 2024, interview on United Showbiz, Nana Acheampong explained that they had started together and were well-received, but Daddy Lumba moved to a different city while they were in Germany, making it hard to work together.

Due to this, they decided to focus on their own music.

"We started the work well, and the reception was great. We were both strong and wanted to go solo for a while, but the fans weren’t happy about it, so they thought something was wrong somewhere.

"The issue was that he lived very far away, which affected how we worked because of the stress of transporting ourselves, so it wasn't working out.

"However, we saw that we were doing well for ourselves independently, so I suggested that we break up and go our own ways," he said.

This decision led to success for both, with each releasing about 30 albums, showing their strength as individual artistes.

Nana Acheampong stressed that there was no conflict between them; they still support each other and have contributed positively to their country's music scene.

"I’ve done up to 30 albums on my own; he has done the same. So in total, we have up to 60 albums, in different genres. We have done good for the country," he told MzGee, the host of the show.

"There is no beef between us. You can even call him and he will verify what I said. I haven't offended him, he hasn’t offended me either, we are still in touch with each other," he added.