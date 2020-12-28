The “Made in Taadi” singer is out on social media shading one Ama Atta – a woman he claims is a food vendor in his vicinity – after Angel FM’s Captain Smart offered him free lunch every Friday in 2021.

Angel TV shared a post that said: “Director of operations at ABN, Captain Smart promises to take Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata to lunch on every Friday from next year 2021.”

In response, Kofi Kinaata took a hilarious aim at Ama Atta, saying she’s not serious and opens the joint at her own time.

He said she now accepts orders before selling food to customers, attends weddings and funerals ‘by heart’ and observes public holidays as if her grandfather was among the Big Six.

Kofi Kinaata then hinted that he will be eating at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra from next year.

He wrote: “Someone go tell Ama Atta the beans seller at my area that my God has done it again..enough of the flex. One beans man go chop too we for call and place order, you Dey come at your own time, you Dey go funerals and weddings by heart, you dey observe every public holiday even 6th March. As if your grandpa was part of big six ..see you in Kempinski.”

At this point, it safe to say Kofi Kinaata is a comedian. So, if you didn’t know, now you know.