The pastor, known as Demon Breaker, appeared on NET 2 TV to justify the damning claims Kenney Agyapong has been making about the founder of the God’s Way International Church.

Demon Breaker confessed that he drugged and raped his sister under the advice of Bishop Obinim as part of a spiritual process and guidance to do their work. However, according to KSM, his confession on live TV must see him arrested by now.

The Ghanaian satirist and talk show host, real name, Kwaku Sintim Miss, has taken to social media to start a protest to get Demon Breaker arrested. In a tweet, he wrote “The Nerve. This guy sat on Net 2 TV and had the audacity to state openly that he drugged his sister and RAPED her. He is still walking a FREE man in GH?”

KMS emphasized he is going to file a case at the police station against Demon Breaker. “I am going to file a complaint with the police. Something must be done” See his tweet below plus some reaction from tweeps.