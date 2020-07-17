According to the host of the KSM show, the holy book of the christians is full of so many contradictions. He wondered how the bible says one thing in a particular chapter and the same thing is refuted in another chapter. An example by him is God being all-knowing and all-powerful but in the bible would put Abraham to a loyalty test.

In a report by nkonkonsa.com, he said "I have a problem with the bible in terms of there are too many contradictions. Let me give you a quick example. The bible itself says God is all-knowing. Before tomorrow, God already knows what I, KSM, will do. So, if you say you have this all-knowing God, all-powerful God and then somewhere in the bible tells you that God had to go and test Abraham to see whether he was loyal, are you not contradicting yourself? God should have known that Abraham will not kill the boy. You're God. You're almighty; you know everything. But if you tell me God tested him (Abraham), I have a problem with it. These are some of the contradictions".

READ ALSO: The Bible and Quran are outdated slavery manuals, they belong to the W.C - Nana Tonardo

According to KSM, the writers of the Bible did not treat God like the supreme being that he is. "Those who wrote the bible wrote it from the point of view that we're humans and so let us attribute the same human qualities to God. So, God gets angry. In the bible, you'll find God angry. He said I have regretted that I made Saul King. God is not human. God doesn't have the attributes of a human being to be angry," he stated.