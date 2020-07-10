Unconventionally, he shared a photo of the Holy Books of both religion in a water closet pot and said that is where they belong. “This is where they really belong because this slave manual is outdated,” he wrote.

Nana Tonardo

This is not the first time the Ghanaian socialite and actor has made it known that he is not a religious person. Nana Tonardo, who shot to fame with Delay’s old TV series, “Afia Schwarzenegger” has once stated that he doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ and that heaven and hell are earth.

However, the way he has projected his disinterest in religion via his yesterday has left people with some few words to tell him. “He who doesn’t believe in God is a fool I pray by the end of this year you taste his power,” an Instagram user, @Ohene_asah replied his post.

Nana Tonardo's post

Replies to Nana Tonardo