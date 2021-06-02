Kuami Eugene must apologize to us for looking down on us - Secret Billions (VIDEO)

"To be frank what Kuami Eugene did isn't the best, the way he looked down on us was very bad as if we are not humans," a member of the group said in the video below during an interview with pulse.com.gh

Accordingly, the group which is fast gaining attention on social media due to its viral slogans is asking the 'Wish Me Well' singer to render an apology over his demeaning act because people like him are rather to motivate people and not look down on people.

"Kuami Eugene we beg you come down for us, he gave us attitude and when we got close to his car, he said we sacked us from getting closer, people have Benz, G-Wagon and have girlfriends in Secret Billions so Kuami Eugene what do you mean?" they said.

During the group's interview with pulse.com.gh, a member emphasized that "it worried us, you still need to come out and apologize to us ... sometimes celebrities, let me even say Kuami, you have to motivate us so what you did I expect you to come and apologize to us."

Secret Billions descend on Kuami Eugene over disrespect Pulse Ghana