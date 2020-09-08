The “Wish Me Well” singer attended his church, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Fadama branch, over the weekend where he presented the awards to the head pastor, Rev. Alfred Owusu Boateng, and the rest of the church and asked for their blessings.

Before presenting the awards to his church, he presented them to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and asked for his blessings as well.

Kuami Eugene, 23, was crowned the “Artiste of the Year” at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to grab the topmost award.

READ MORE: Kuami Eugene's mother publicly speaks for the 1st time; clears air about son's age (WATCH)

He also beat King Promise, KiDi, Dada Hafco, Akwaboah, Adina and Kofi Kinaata to the “Highlife Artiste of the Year” award.

He won two awards out of seven nominations. His 2019 popular song “Obiato” earned him nominations in the “Highlife Song of the Year”, “Best Video of the Year”, and “Most Popular Song of the Year”.

Kuami Eugene also scored a nomination for the “Best Collaboration of the Year” with his song “Ohemaa” which features Lynx Entertainment record label signee KiDi. Unfortunately, he lost the award to Sarkodie – who beat Eugene with his hit single “Oofeetso” featuring Prince Bright of BukBak fame.