Kumchacha who 'voted for NPP all his life' apologises to John Mahama (VIDEO)

In his apology, Prophet Kumchacha admitted that he had never voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party of John Mahama.

Pulse Ghana

He explained his position by saying, "I have said on so many platforms that I have never voted for NDC all my life. In this world, the truth is the truth and a proverb even says that 'if there is anything in your mother's part and you remove it, that doesn't mean you have slept with her'."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his previous criticisms during Mahama's tenure, he stated, "During the tenure of John Mahama, when negative things happened, I boldly criticised him. So if I am speaking today too, listen to me. Today I say, me, Osofo Kumchacha, I am apologising to John Mahama."

Kneeling down to emphasise his sincerity, Prophet Kumchacha addressed Mahama directly, saying, "Former President John Mahama, with all humility, I am sorry. Anything I have said during your governance about 'dumsor', the depreciation of the cedi, and fuel prices, John, please forgive me in the name of God."

Pulse Ghana

He cited the current administration's performance as the reason for his change of heart. "I didn't know this John 10:10 government would come and their doings would make you the best. Today, look at the price of petrol, one gallon is more than GH₵60. Today, the dollar is more than GH₵15. Look at the hardship in the country," Kumchacha lamented.

To hear more from Prophet Kumchacha, watch the full video below and share your thoughts with us.