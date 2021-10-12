Kwadwo Sheldon, Fire Stick fail to shine as KalyJay grabs top award at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

He achieved this after beating off stiff competition from YouTuber and Twitter influencer Kwadwo Sheldon, and Twitter influencer Penelope.

A few days after the nominees were announced, Kwadwo Sheldon, together with Twitter fashion police, Fire Stick – who, together, don’t even have up to 25 per cent of KalyJay’s followers on Twitter – dragged the award scheme in the mud and claimed that they are more influential than their competitors in their respective categories. Kwadwo Sheldon went further by saying he is bigger than the Pulse brand.

Even though Kwadwo Sheldon made the final cut, KalyJay was announced the winner on the night. Also, Sheldon and Fire Stick – who were both nominated for the “Media Influencer of the Year” category – lost the award to popular Instagram comedian, Made in Ghana.

KalyJay took the award to his Twitter page to celebrate with his fans, saying: “Congratulations Guys. This is for you guys. Thanks for the votes.”

KalyJay is widely known for pushing the “Fix The Country” agenda on Twitter. The hashtag which trended for months forced the Ghana government to launch counter-hashtags to defend its policies. Recently, he has taken advantage of Twitter’s new feature, Spaces, to interview top musicians and influencers, including Sarkodie and Medikal.