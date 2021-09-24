RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaku Manu has confirmed that his marriage with his wife has ended.

According to reports, the actor is divorcing his U.S-based wife, Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu, in a dramatic circumstance. Reacting to a report by Nkonkonsa.com, Kwaku Manu has lashed out at the blogger for claiming that he admitted to cheating on his wife.

"Actor Kwaku Manu has shockingly confessed that there have been many occasions he had intimate relationships with other women even though he was legally married," the website stated.

The publication reported him to have also added that "it is not easy for any man, whether rich or poor to be faithful to his wife, especially if the wife is one who does not stay at the same place with the husband in question.

However, Kwaku Manu has denied saying all these. He said Eugene Safo Nkansah, who is behind the website is telling blatant lies because he (Kwaku Manu) didn't say those things though he spoke with him.

"Nkonkonsa I beg you, you people can rally tarnish people's images too much ... I know you work at Peace FM ... when you called me what did we talk about for me to say that any man has cheated on his wife and it has brought a case? Look at what you have gone to write over there" he said in Twi.

Expressing his displeasure over the report, he advised Eugene Safo Nkansah that he is married too with just a child but if he is not careful about his ways of life, he won't earn anything worthy from life.

"If it is your mind that you will always write what people haven't said ... if you say I have spoken with you, release audios to confirm what you have written, you tarnish people's image too much, it's not nice, this can make you to never prosper," he said.

During the video, he mentioned Kobby Kyei who first broke the news as some few bloggers who do their work right - and goes by far to say that, the blogger's news about his divorce is true.

Hear more from him in the video below.

