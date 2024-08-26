ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaku Manu reacts to ex-wife's marriage, reveals he once met her new husband

Selorm Tali

After numerous inquiries about his ex-wife's recent remarriage, Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has finally shared his thoughts, making it clear that he is not suffering from a broken heart despite the ongoing speculation.

"Recently, people have been asking me to react to issues about my ex-wife's remarriage. Others are also itching to know what broke our marriage. I want you to know that with issues like this if you're not sensible and strong, you can die or end up in destruction," Kwaku Manu stated.

Reassuring his fans and supporters, Manu emphasised his well-being and positive outlook. "I am very okay. I appreciate those calling me, but I am very okay. We all have the right to remarry. I am more than okay," he stressed.

Reflecting on the challenges of going through a divorce, the actor acknowledged that not everyone can cope as well as he has. He expressed understanding towards those who might express their frustrations publicly. "Don't blame anyone who vents on social media after they have encountered divorce," Manu commented.

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey Nyarko divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei. Although the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that they both made efforts to keep the marriage intact before ultimately deciding to part ways. He pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.

Recently, Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried, this time to a white man, which sparked widespread online discussion. Despite the attention, Kwaku Manu remains unfazed, focusing on his own life and maintaining a positive attitude towards his ex-wife's happiness.

