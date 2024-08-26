Kwaku Manu reacts to ex-wife's marriage, reveals he once met her new husband

Reassuring his fans and supporters, Manu emphasised his well-being and positive outlook. "I am very okay. I appreciate those calling me, but I am very okay. We all have the right to remarry. I am more than okay," he stressed.

To demonstrate the amicable nature of his relationship with his ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, Kwaku Manu revealed that he has even met her new husband. "Would you believe if I told you I know the man and I've met him? We even exchanged pleasantries. We shook hands!" he shared.

Reflecting on the challenges of going through a divorce, the actor acknowledged that not everyone can cope as well as he has. He expressed understanding towards those who might express their frustrations publicly. "Don't blame anyone who vents on social media after they have encountered divorce," Manu commented.

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey Nyarko divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei. Although the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that they both made efforts to keep the marriage intact before ultimately deciding to part ways. He pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.