Kwame Sefa Kayi shocked and disappointed over Chef Smith's GRW claims

Chef Smith announced on 2 July 2024 that he had set a new record with a cooking marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes. This announcement was made during a press conference, during which he displayed a certificate from Guinness World Records.

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

However, it has since been revealed that the certificate is fake. Addressing the issue on his Kokrokoo show on 3 July 2024, Kwame Sefa Kayi voiced his confusion and disappointment over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those who follow the Guinness Book of World Records cook-a-thon, I learned a man called Chef Smith had a press conference telling Ghanaians that he had won the cook-a-thon, but that is not true. But I’m really pained about it; why would you do that?...this is unfortunate. This is sad," he stated.

Derek Edem Kojo, a journalist with GhOne TV, questioned the authenticity of Chef Smith's claim by contacting the Guinness World Record. In response to his inquiry, Madalyn Bielfield, PR Manager for Guinness World Records, confirmed that the certificate presented by Chef Smith was not genuine and that Alan Fisher is the current record holder.

"No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate," Bielfield affirmed.

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

A new report also indicates that no official application or evidence of his over eight hours hundred of cooking was submitted to the Guinness World Record for the record attempt, a key requirement for their recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT