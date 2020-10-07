According to the rapper who recently complained about the compulsory $150 fee for COVID-19 test at the airport, most of the Ghanaian celebrities are fed by politicians, hence, their silence on issues.

"Some of our musicians or so-called celebrities for Ghana, if something dey go wrong sef, they no go talk da. You know why? E b politicians dey feed them so they no get say but they always come social media to make noises like rats," he said in a seen by pulse.com.gh

Before this, Kwaw Kese in one of his recent rants has vowed never to pay the $150 for the COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport whenever he arrives in the country.

However, he shared a video of people, including a nursing mother and her child, who were stranded at the airport because they could not afford to pay the money for the mandatory testing and has offered to pay for them.

"Abeg can anyone help me confirm if these people are still detained at the airport. And how I can reach them so I can pay for them," he wrote to the video below.