A one-week commemoration was held in honour of the Ghanaian rapper's father who died after a road accident a few weeks. Mr Fiifi Amonoo Buckman aka Bongo was travelling with his son from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred.

Quamina MP came out unhurt but sadly his father passed on later after his critical condition. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened in November.

Quamina MP loses Dad

Paying tribute to his father, the 'Amanfour Girls' rapper described him as his 'hero' when he announced the date for his one-week commemoration.

"My Dad’s one-week observation comes off on 17th December 2020 at Mankessim. Thank you for your continuous show of love and support. BONGO FOREVER MY HERO," he wrote in a post shared on Saturday, December 12.

From photos seen by pulse.com.gh, the one-week observation which was held at Mankessim in the Central Regionwas was attended by some of Quamina's colleagues in the music space like Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole among other friends who showed up to mourn with him.