The 54-year-old Kumawood actress, born Rose Mensah, was set to hold her white wedding with one Mr Michael Kissi Asare on March 21 this year but that was postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak and ban on social gatherings in the U.S.

However, with the reality of COVID-19 staying longer than expected coupled with how the world is now trying to live with the pandemic, Kyeiwaa and her family have set a new date for their marriage to happen.

READ ALSO: Don't marry a man just because love, he'll put in debt - Sonnie Badu

According to new information that has surfaced on social media, the ceremony has now been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a venue in Worcester, a city in central Massachusetts.

Kyeiwaa new wedding date

Before this, a video plus photos surfaced online months ago, where the couple secured the legal documents to become a husband and a wife, with Kyeiwaa, the about to be bride, also holding a wedding shower later.

Kyeiwaa holds bridal shower

The means, the new ceremony will just be a time for the couple to officially seek God's hand to bind them to become one flesh for better and for worse.