According to the Gospel singer who now heads the Rock Hill Church in the U.S, a woman’s decision on the man to marry should be based on strategic selection because one mistake can waste her destiny.

“As a woman, you just don’t go to any marriage because you are in love, he bought me a gift and he is so nice … your destiny has everything to do, you have to be strategic,” he said in a sermon titled 'The Strategic Woman".

In a video of the teaching sighted by pulse,com.gh, he continued that “ a lot of young ladies go for romance and not vision, very soon he’ll start borrowing money from you, he’ll you use your credit card, he’ll put you in debt and by the time you realize you’ve given 1, 2, 3 kids”.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.