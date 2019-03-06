The 21-year-old Tv reality star, historically becomes the world's youngest billionaire, breaking the record of the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who attained a billionaire status at age 23.

"She's the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg [who was 23 when he hit that mark]," Forbes wrote.

The mother of Stormi Webster started her makeup collection in 2015 and according to the reports, she's made an estimated sales of $360m from her cosmetic line last year which significantly shot her to the billionaires' list this year.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future ... But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," Ms Jenner told Forbes.

However, some critics are questioning the tagged placed on Kylie as "Self Made" billionaire with reasons that her family's fame and business ventures is the major propellant behind her success.

See some tweets below and tell us what you think.