The world’s youngest billionaire decided to go an extra mile to celebrate his lover’s 28th birthday by renting a huge billboard on the streets of Los Angeles to eulogize the father of his daughter.

The billboard shows a photo of their daughter, Stormi Webster with Kylie herself in another shot. The message on board reads "Happy Birthday Daddy Love” and it was signed “Love, Mommy & Stormi XO".

READ ALSO: Blac Chyna exposed; Harvard Business School says it never admitted her in the school

Kylie’s birthday gesture for the rapper went up on the board days before his birthday, which is today. Last week, the 21-year-old reality star, also threw an ‘Avengers'-themed pre-birthday party for her man which included the private screening of “Endgame”.

However, social media has mixed reaction to Kylie’s birthday to Travis though others find it so romantic. A user wrote: “These are people with too much money and too much time on their hands,” whilst another said “When you a "self-made" billionaire and run out of birthday ideas…”

See the billboard and some social media comments below and tell us what you think. If you can afford it, will you ever you rent a billboard in Ghana to wish your lover a Happy Birthday?