Yesterday, pulse.com.gh﻿, reported that the former stripper has gained admission into Harvard Business School, one of the world’s most prestigious university, to take some courses online.

Rob Kardashian’s baby momma, in confirming her Harvard enrollment, reportedly told TMZ that “where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter.”

READ ALSO: Kwesi Arthure speaks on Apple's radio station about how Drake has influenced him to do music

However, all these appear to be a lie as the school has now informed the general public that it hasn’t admitted Blac Chyna to take some online classes in the school.

Debunking the claims in the now fake Harvard admission letter Chyna provided, the school has reached out to TMZ saying that "Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White."

READ ALSO: Efia Odo shares worrying signs of depression online; begs for death to come her way

According to the website, attempts to reach out to the reality star known for her risqué and controversial lifestyle, have all proved futile.

However, TMZ stated that Chyna’s Harvard brouhaha was a plan hatched by a P.R firm to get her to add the prestigious school on her C.V so as to boost her brand.

See screenshot of the proposal sent to Chyna via an email below.