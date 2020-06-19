According to a press statement from the management of the award-winning music group, the complaints against Darkovibes and RJZ are false and woven out of the intention to dent the reputation of the group.

Darkovibes

RJZ has been under fire this week after an anonymous Twitter account disclosed that he had raped her friend and further dropped a police statement dated 22/220, signed and stamped with a Ghana police stamp.

Darkovibes, on the other hand, was accused of attempted rape by a lady who also spoke under anonymity. She said the incident happened when they were in high school.

In reaction to the claims, a press statement from the management of the group stated that “The story and content in the police report circulating on social media concerning RJZ and Darkovibes are aspersions. These allegations are false". The statement added that the group is working with the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter.

RJZ, Darkovibes and KwakuBs

The letter also addressed one of the member’s of the group, KwakuBs, who in the early hours of today announced his departure from the group and insinuated that his exit is linked to the rape allegations.

Commenting on KwakuBs statement, the management has disclosed that the musician with another member, Nxwrth, were all expelled from the group on 21st May, which is even before this rape allegations surfaced.

Read more from the press statement below.