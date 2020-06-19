RJZ has been under fire this week after an anonymous Twitter account disclosed that he had raped her friend and further dropped a police statement dated 22/220, signed and stamped with a Ghana police stamp.

Darkovibes, on the other hand, was accused of an attempted rape by a lady who spoke under anonymity. She said the incident happened when they were in high school.

In response, KwakuBs said he no longer belong to the group.

“Owing to irreconcilable differences between myself and the management, as well as the membership of the collective [La Meme Gang], I have chosen to leave,” a statement he released on Twitter on June 19, said.

“We are all experiencing a shift in light of the current social climate. Things are changing and we cannot afford to silent and stick to old patterns and systems, no matter how comfortable,” the statement continued.

He said he acknowledges the women who stepped forward with the accusations and urged other women to stand against any form of injustice.

“I acknowledge all the allegations and actions put forth against two of my former collective, La Meme. I wish to say, neither their actions nor beliefs align with and represent that of mine.”

“To all the brave and strong women who have acknowledged and recognised their power, I see you and I am in awe of your strength. This is not a time to be silent about any form of injustice, especially ones committed against black women,” it added.