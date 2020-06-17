This comes at the wake of protest against rape on social media, which has seen girls breaking their silence to call out men who have put some girls through this traumatising experience.

Via an anonymous Twitter accounts, multiples have narrated how the Ghanaian singer forces his way with his victims without consent.

In one of the narrations, RJZ reportedly took an unnamed girl, who was drunk after clubbing, to a hotel where he committed the alleged crime.

The anonymous Twitter account further dropped a police statement dated 22/220, signed and stamped with a Ghana police stamp.

The caption added to screenshot reads: “Over here is a police report the girl in question filed against @OneRJZ for raping her before she decided she didn’t want to go through with it again because he was popular and she was scared she’d be disgraced on twitter and her mum would be disappointed”

However, Pulse.com.gh reached out to the management of the ‘For Life’ singer but has got no response yet.

See more tweets from the anonymous account shedding light on the alleged crime RJZ is believed to have committed, therefore, demanding justice for the victim.