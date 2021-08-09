RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lapaz accident sends Nana Ama McBrown to Germany for surgery (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Nana Ama Mcbrown is in Germany for surgery and she would need your prayers.

The Ghanaian actress has travelled out of Ghana to undergo the knife to correct a defect in one of her arms. She disclosed this to her fans in a video aired on UTV Ghana to explain her absence from hosting this weekend's United Showbiz.

Recommended articles

According to Nana Ama McBrown, the life-threatening motor accident she was involved in on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013, has left her with a fracture in her hand that requires another surgery to correct.

"Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture," the actress said.

Detailing why she now needs surgery in Germany, she said "last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn't healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it".

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she is in Hamburg and has met a Ghanaian doctor who has examined her situation.

In the video below, the mother of one is saying that "so I would use this UTV medium to thank my uncle Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Dr Fadda Dickson, ... and everyone who has helped me so far".

