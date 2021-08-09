Lapaz accident sends Nana Ama McBrown to Germany for surgery (WATCH)

According to Nana Ama McBrown, the life-threatening motor accident she was involved in on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013, has left her with a fracture in her hand that requires another surgery to correct.

Pulse Ghana

"Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture," the actress said.

Detailing why she now needs surgery in Germany, she said "last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn't healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it".

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she is in Hamburg and has met a Ghanaian doctor who has examined her situation.