Late Kumawood actor Abass laid to rest, prime suspect arrested

  • Published:
Nurudeen Abass play

Nurudeen Abass

Popular Kumawood actor Nurudeen Abass who met his untimely death on Wednesday, November 7, has been laid to rest.

Abass, who is popularly known as Blinkz, was stabbed to death at Sawaba Akrem in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region when he attempted to separate a fight between his employer's wife and brother-in-law.

Blinkz is a Muslim and as such, a burial ceremony was held for him on Wednesday, November 8, sources tell Pulse.com.gh

Abass Nurudeen play

Abass Nurudeen

READ MORE: Police launch investigation into Kumawood actor Abass’ death

Meanwhile, the prime suspect in the murder case of the actor has been nabbed by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The prime suspect, known as Sumaila Tijani, was arrested at his hideout at Atimatim in the Tafo-Pankrono Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The suspect is currently at the Ashanti Regional Police Command assisting the police in an investigation.

