Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police launch investigation into Kumawood actor Abass’ death

Abass, who is popularly known in showbiz as Blinkz, was stabbed to death on Wednesday, November 7.

  • Published:
Abass play

Abass

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region has launched a murder investigation into the death of popular Kumawood actor Nurudeen Abass.

Abass, who is popularly known in showbiz as Blinkz, was stabbed to death on Wednesday, November 7.

An insider told Pulse.com.gh that Blinkz was stabbed in Akurem, Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi while trying to interrupt a fight which ensued between his employer’s wife and brother-in-law.

According to the insider, he was stabbed multiple times. He then collapsed in the process and was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The Manhyia Divisional Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah said in an interview that it has launched an investigation into the murder case and would do a thorough job.

“I would like to call on the youth to keep calm and be patient and give the police an ample time to thoroughly investigate the case. The issue has already happened but painful for a hustling young man to lose his life in this manner.

We have conveyed his corpse to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for an autopsy.

Our condolence to his family, friends and the Zongo youth.”

Abass Nurudeen play

Abass Nurudeen

READ MORE: Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death

Narrating the incident to the press, he explained saying;

“This morning around 10:30 am, a young man who is popularly known and called in Kumasi by the name Blinkz, an actor with Kumawood and a worker at Acheamfour Terminal visited his master’s house at Akurem where he met the master’s wife and brother exchange words.

He found it worrying and tried to intervene, however, the brother to his master’s wife took offence with his intervention which eventually turned into a fight.

Brother to the master’s wife and another guy present then attacked Blinkz with knives and in the action stabbed him.

One stabbed him in the ribs and the other sliced him in the back, he fell and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the Manhyia Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, Idris Alba Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, Idris Alba
Sister Derby disses Medikal and Fella Makafui in new song ‘kakalika love’ Sister Derby disses Medikal and Fella Makafui in new song ‘kakalika love’
10 Ghanaians who think Medikal and Fella Makafui won’t last 10 Ghanaians who think Medikal and Fella Makafui won’t last
Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption
Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death
Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass

Recommended Videos

Ghanaian musicians are not smart – RudeBoy of P-Square fame Ghanaian musicians are not smart – RudeBoy of P-Square fame
Juliet Ibrahim poses hot to celebrate 3m Instagram followers Juliet Ibrahim poses hot to celebrate 3m Instagram followers
Rap ‘industry’ owes Sarkodie gratitude - Teephlow Rap ‘industry’ owes Sarkodie gratitude - Teephlow



Celebrities

Princess Shyngless makes melanin sexy in half nude photo
Wendy Shay
Make good use of every little opportunity - Wendy Shay advises fans
Serwaa Amihere lands ambassadorial deal with global brand
TV host Serwaa Amihere lands ambassadorial deal with global brand
Abass Nurudeen
Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death
X
Advertisement