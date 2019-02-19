The BETs winner’s comment attracted a backlash online which he later apologized for but that hasn’t stopped some other fans and critics to prove to him that he doesn’t have the best girlfriend either.

In this pursuit, a popular yet controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who is known as one of Davido’s biggest critics has shared screenshots of chat from one of Davido’s camp insiders telling someone that Chioma is a cheat.

Screenshots of the chats as seen on gistreel.com, a Nigerian enews website, shows Davido’s head of corporate sponsorship, King Spesh, accusing Chioma of having secret affairs with other men in London. He also mentioned in that chat that singer, Peruzzi, who signed to Davido’s record label is also aware of Chioma’s cheating tales.

Davido and Chioma are much known for their relationship which has become an interest to the public after he gifted her an expensive Porsche for her birthday, revealing that he’s been secretly dating her for half a decade though he fathered two daughters with different women within that same 5 years period.

The couple's relationship has been hit several times with wild rumours yet they keep going stronger. These screenshots of Chioma's alleged cheating scandal is now the latest to hit their boat.