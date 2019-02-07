Speaking to Andy Dosty on a Hitz FM show monitored by pulse.com.gh, he said “Look I went to Cape Coast as low as two cedis, those girls were given … and look at what these Nigerians guys are doing to our ladies in Ghana, they will come and give ten cedis they don’t respect our women, our Ghanaian women think they know money, they don’t know money, as low as ten cedis twenty cedis even kenkey with shito they having sex with a girl”.

According to the Lawyer, sex tourism is also a way of entertainment and it does not necessarily mean having sex with anyone. He further explained that he has a friend who drives to Legon campus only watch girls to entertain himself.

The Lawyer also argued that whilst Government is concerned about widening the tax net, unemployment, deviant behaviours and women development, sex tourism can be institutionalized and properly regulated to address some of these issues.

According to Mr Ampaw most Ghanaians are hypocrites because they are secretly exploring things around sex tourism in Ghana but they wouldn’t talk about legalizing it and properly institutionalizing it to make it an industry.

“Our big men are patronizing these girls, the politicians, the ministers … go to our unis and our SHS campuses and see how these our so-called big men are going after and chasing these girls and using them free and even sometimes deceiving them so should we see down and fold our arms?” he said.