In a report by classfmonline.com, the actress told TV 3 News that she realised the cost of commodities had gone up and that is a signal of the hardship that may be facing Ghanaians.

She, however, encouraged Ghanaians to have some patience for the Nana Addo led Government as she stated that H.E Akufo-Addo has some two more years.

“But I believe he still has time and, so, let us be patient with him … He still has two more years to go,” she said.

Recently, the actress with reference to some infrastructural developments has commended Ex-President Mahama for a good job done which attracted some mixed reaction from fans.