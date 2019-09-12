According to Ghana’s former Electoral Commissioner, Ghana must be concerned about where the country is heading with a trend of mediocre journalism, which has seen publishers publishing misconstrued stories.

Charlotte Osei’s comments come after she debunked reports that her husband has sought her permission to marry a second wife. Emphasizing her disappointment in the report, the former E.C Boss wrote: “scan our media news headlines and would about where this country is headed”.

Offering a solution, Mrs Osei added that the populace must stop consuming such contents and quality of what is served will improve. See screenshots of her comments below.
Charlotte Osei's comments
