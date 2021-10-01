Lil Win, Tracey Boakye express shock over King Aboagye Brenya’s demise

It could be recalled that the veteran has for close six years been ill and had made several public appeals for support.

Upon hearing the news, fellow Kumawood actors, Kwadwo Nksansah ‘Lil Win’ and Tracey Boakye, took to Instagram to express shock.

Lil Win uploaded a photo of the late actor and captioned: “Ooo papa Rest In Peace and God be with you.”

Tracey Boakye was short of words. She wrote: “Awwww’”

King Brenya, before his death, received support from fellow actors after his sickness became public.

In 2017, several kumawood stars visited King Aboagye Brenya at his home at Kumasi Abrepo and donated some items to him.

King Brenya, who was once on admission at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), was discharged after recovering in 2017.

The Kumawood stars who visited him donated items and some undisclosed amount of money to the then-ailing actor, to help him foot his medical bills.

The Kumawood stars, led by Rev Samuel Nyamekye, CEO of Miracle Films, organised mini worship after the donation to commit the life of the ailing actor into the hands of God. King Brenya who couldn’t control his emotions for the gesture by his professional colleagues was filled with awe which nearly made him shed tears.

Notable Kumawood stars who despite their busy schedules paid the visit were Reverend Samuel Nyamekye, Apostle John Prah, Jones Agyeman, Michael Afrane, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Nana Ama McBrown, Akyere Bruwaa, Jackson Bentum, Sammy, Martha, Kala Kumasi, others.

The same year, Lilwin donated some local foodstuffs and an undisclosed amount to him.

King Brenya as he was affectionately called displayed a brilliant and versatile career as he fitted into the Kumawood and the Ghallywood perfectly due to his control over the Twi and English dialects.