The affluent and accomplished Nigerian blogger splashed thousands of dollars to pamper herself with 85 pairs of shoes and 35 designer bags to mark her birthday and according to her, she bought all in one day.

Captioning a photo of herself sleeping in her shoes, she wrote "OK, let's do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn't stop! Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs... (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time!"

As for the designer, Linda says she stopped buying after the 35th one because they are so expensive. "Ok, here we go again..lol. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 new designer bags to celebrate turning 40. And then I started buying...and well, these bags are bladdy expensive so I stopped at 35. (32 in the photo and 3 on da way). And yes, I bought them all at the same gaddem time!".

Linda Ikeji is one of the most influential bloggers in Nigeria [Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji]

This wouldn't be the first time the Nigerian blogger is breaking the bank to break the internet with her taste for a luxurious lifestyle. Two years ago when she welcomed her son, she bought ₦100m Bentley Mulsanne for him. Well, today is about Linda and she is living it large - see her posts below.